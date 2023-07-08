The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers take the field on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET. George Springer and Spencer Torkelson have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +180 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -225 +180 8 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 29, or 40.3%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is 5-9 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 48 of its 87 chances.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-24 19-25 14-24 24-25 30-36 8-13

