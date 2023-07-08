Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (49-40) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (38-49) at Comerica Park on Saturday, July 8, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Tigers have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-225). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (7-4, 3.04 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (2-1, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+180) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Zach McKinstry get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 33, or 55.9%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 6-2 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Toronto has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (40.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+275) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.