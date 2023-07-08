The Toronto Blue Jays (49-40) will look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers (38-49) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (7-4) against the Tigers and Matt Manning (2-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (7-4, 3.04 ERA) vs Manning - DET (2-1, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers will send Manning (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.84, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Manning will try to build on a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

Matt Manning vs. Blue Jays

He will take the hill against a Blue Jays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 803 total hits (on a .261 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (10th in the league) with 101 total home runs (16th in MLB play).

Manning has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out three against the Blue Jays this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (7-4) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.04 ERA this season with 12 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 18 games.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12).

Kevin Gausman vs. Tigers

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a .230 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 29th in the league (.366) and 81 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 5-for-28 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in eight innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.