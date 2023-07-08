Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .433 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on July 8 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .331 this season while batting .250 with 28 walks and 35 runs scored.
- In 60.8% of his games this season (48 of 79), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games this year, he has hit a home run (7.6%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 20.3% of his games this year, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.259
|AVG
|.242
|.351
|OBP
|.312
|.397
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|26/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|6
|SB
|5
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.04 ERA ranks 12th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 19th, and 12 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.