The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.161 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short has four doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .220.
  • Short has picked up a hit in 20 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.7% of his games this season, Short has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (19.6%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 18
.243 AVG .182
.296 OBP .280
.392 SLG .295
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
13 RBI 5
19/6 K/BB 14/6
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman (7-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.04), 19th in WHIP (1.131), and second in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
