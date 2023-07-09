On Sunday, Amed Rosario (batting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.

In 54 of 82 games this year (65.9%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (24.4%).

In 82 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (30.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (7.3%).

In 32 of 82 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .312 AVG .211 .366 OBP .244 .465 SLG .247 19 XBH 4 2 HR 0 22 RBI 12 31/14 K/BB 37/7 7 SB 2

