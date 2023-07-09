After batting .115 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games, Cam Gallagher and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .135 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Gallagher has picked up a hit in 29.4% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.8% of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 34 games this year.
  • In four games this season (11.8%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in five of 34 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
.095 AVG .167
.136 OBP .193
.119 SLG .222
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
13/2 K/BB 17/1
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.27).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Yarbrough makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.15 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
