The Indiana Fever (5-13) will attempt to halt a six-game losing skid when hosting the Dallas Wings (8-9) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Fever vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN

Fever vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 87 Fever 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Fever vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

There have been 10 Indiana's games (out of 17) that hit the over this season.

Fever Performance Insights

This season, the Fever are scoring 82.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and ceding 85.9 points per contest (ninth-ranked).

Indiana ranks best in the WNBA by allowing only 32.4 rebounds per game. It ranks fifth in the league by averaging 35.4 rebounds per contest.

The Fever, who are sixth in the league with 13.3 turnovers per game, are forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

The Fever have struggled to pile up three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 6.4 treys per game. They rank seventh with a 32.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc this year.

When it comes to threes, the Fever's defense is coming up short, as they rank second-worst in the league in threes allowed (8.2 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.8%).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Indiana has taken 72.1% two-pointers (accounting for 79.5% of the team's baskets) and 27.9% three-pointers (20.5%).

