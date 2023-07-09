Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Sunday at Progressive Field against Shane Bieber, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Guardians vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 60 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.376).

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (364 total).

The Guardians rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

Guardians hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

The Guardians average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Bieber has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Bieber heads into the game with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves L 8-1 Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals W 3-0 Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals W 10-6 Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away - - 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away - -

