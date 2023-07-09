On Sunday, July 9, Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (45-44) host the Kansas City Royals (25-65) at Progressive Field, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET. The Guardians will be going for a series sweep.

The Royals are +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-250). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Ryan Yarbrough - KC (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Guardians and Royals matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Guardians (-250) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $14.00 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will José Ramírez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

The Guardians have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 22 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 5-9 when favored by +190 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.