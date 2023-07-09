Player props are available for Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (5-5) for his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 18 starts, Bieber has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jul. 4 4.2 6 4 4 4 5 at Royals Jun. 29 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 7.1 7 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 95 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .286/.362/.506 on the season.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 94 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .266/.339/.353 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 92 hits with 14 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .256/.298/.440 so far this year.

Witt Jr. has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Jul. 8 3-for-5 1 1 2 8 1 at Guardians Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Twins Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

