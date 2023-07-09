Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Royals on July 9, 2023
Player props are available for Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Bieber Stats
- The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (5-5) for his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- In 18 starts, Bieber has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 37th in WHIP (1.238), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|5
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 17
|7.1
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has recorded 95 hits with 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .286/.362/.506 on the season.
- Ramirez has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has put up 94 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .266/.339/.353 on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 92 hits with 14 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashed .256/.298/.440 so far this year.
- Witt Jr. has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jul. 8
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
