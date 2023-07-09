The Cleveland Guardians (45-44) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they host the Kansas City Royals (25-65) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Ryan Yarbrough (1-4, 6.15 ERA).

Guardians vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (5-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.66, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.238.

He has 11 quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Bieber has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Shane Bieber vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 333 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .231 for the campaign with 77 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Royals have gone 2-for-19 with two doubles in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

Yarbrough (1-4) takes the mound first for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.15 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, May 7, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 31-year-old has a 6.15 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to opposing batters.

Yarbrough has put up one start this year that he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

