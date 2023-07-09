Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Ryan Yarbrough) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .231 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 81 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 81 games (19.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.236
|AVG
|.226
|.314
|OBP
|.327
|.369
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|22
|37/18
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.27 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Yarbrough (1-4) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .273 against him.
