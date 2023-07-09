Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .309 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Naylor has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 28 times (35.9%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this season (46.2%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (20.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 78 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.324
|AVG
|.294
|.362
|OBP
|.333
|.527
|SLG
|.448
|16
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|34
|24/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.27 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
