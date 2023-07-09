After batting .324 with two triples, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .282 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (25.4%).

In 9.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.4% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this season (21 of 67), with two or more runs five times (7.5%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .236 AVG .320 .331 OBP .360 .340 SLG .492 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 12 RBI 12 18/14 K/BB 30/7 3 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings