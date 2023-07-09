Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Myles Straw, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryan Yarbrough and the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Royals
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .238 with 13 doubles, three triples and 28 walks.
- Straw has gotten a hit in 53 of 87 games this season (60.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- In 87 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Straw has driven in a run in 13 games this year (14.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.207
|AVG
|.266
|.261
|OBP
|.343
|.286
|SLG
|.318
|9
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|7
|36/11
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.27 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.