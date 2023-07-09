Riley Greene -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene has nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .302.
  • Greene has picked up a hit in 75.5% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 32.1% of those games.
  • In 9.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 15 games this year (28.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.7%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 25 games this season (47.2%), including five multi-run games (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 27
.353 AVG .252
.416 OBP .330
.500 SLG .398
9 XBH 8
2 HR 3
8 RBI 10
30/11 K/BB 34/12
3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.