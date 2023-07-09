The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (74) this season.

Torkelson is batting .190 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Torkelson has had a hit in 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%), including multiple hits 19 times (22.1%).

He has homered in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Torkelson has an RBI in 31 of 86 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (36 of 86), with two or more runs six times (7.0%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .214 AVG .237 .310 OBP .305 .340 SLG .456 13 XBH 19 3 HR 9 16 RBI 28 47/20 K/BB 43/17 1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings