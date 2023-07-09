Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Royals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Steven Kwan (.311 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and two RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Royals Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is batting .266 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks.
- In 60 of 87 games this year (69.0%) Kwan has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (31.0%).
- In 87 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 20.7% of his games this season, Kwan has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (5.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.361
|OBP
|.316
|.360
|SLG
|.347
|14
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|18
|29/25
|K/BB
|19/14
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.27 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday, May 7 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .273 batting average against him.
