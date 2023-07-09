Chris Bassitt is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday against Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The favored Blue Jays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +105. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -125 +105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 30, or 41.1%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has won 26 of its 64 games, or 40.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of its 88 opportunities.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-24 19-25 15-24 24-25 31-36 8-13

