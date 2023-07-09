The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Bo Bichette, Spencer Torkelson and others in this contest.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 74 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .226/.307/.399 on the year.

Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI (60 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .246/.326/.369 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (8-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bassitt will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), 31st in WHIP (1.174), and 41st in K/9 (8.3).

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jul. 4 6.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Giants Jun. 29 6.0 3 0 0 12 3 vs. Athletics Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 4 2 at Rangers Jun. 18 3.2 7 5 3 2 3 at Orioles Jun. 13 3.0 11 8 8 5 1

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 121 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 15 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .318/.347/.499 on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 3-for-6 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 94 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .276/.345/.447 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 4 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

