The Toronto Blue Jays (49-41) and Detroit Tigers (39-49) play a rubber match on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Blue Jays will look to Chris Bassitt (8-5) versus the Tigers and Tarik Skubal.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (8-5, 4.09 ERA) vs Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (0-0) pitches first for the Tigers to make his second start this season.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics without surrendering a hit.

He has a .00 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .000 against him over his one appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

The Blue Jays' Bassitt (8-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.09 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .223.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 34-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.

Chris Bassitt vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 343 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They are batting .229 for the campaign with 81 home runs, 25th in the league.

The Tigers have gone 4-for-20 with three doubles and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.