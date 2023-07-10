At +2000, the Detroit Lions are No. 8 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Watch the Lions this season on Fubo!

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lions to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

A total of 10 Lions games last season hit the over.

While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).

The Lions collected five wins at home last year and four away.

Detroit posted a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-5 record as underdogs.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped set the tone with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Lions to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +2000 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

Odds are current as of July 10 at 5:30 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.