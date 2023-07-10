How to Watch Women's Wimbledon Today : Live Stream and More - July 10
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four matches in Wimbledon (grass) round of 16 today, highlighted by No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur against No. 9 Petra Kvitova. All the action can be found via live stream.
Wimbledon Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: July 10
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch Wimbledon Today - July 10
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva
|Round of 16
|6:00 AM ET
|Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Elena Rybakina
|Round of 16
|8:30 AM ET
|Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aryna Sabalenka
|Round of 16
|10:00 AM ET
|Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova
|Round of 16
|10:25 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Jabeur vs. Kvitova
- Jabeur has won one title so far this year, and her record is 17-8.
- Kvitova has registered a 23-7 record on the year, claiming two tournament wins.
- Jabeur has played 25 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.2 games per match.
- On grass, Jabeur has played six matches this year, totaling 19.5 games per match while winning 56.4% of games.
- So far this year, Jabeur has won 43.1% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games.
- So far this year, Kvitova has played 30 total matches (across all court types), with a 56.3% game winning percentage. She averages 21 games per match and 10 games per set.
- On grass surfaces, Kvitova has played eight matches (averaging 20.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set).
- Kvitova has amassed a service game winning percentage of 78.9% on all surfaces (247-for-313 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 33.9% (107-for-316 in return games).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Marie Bouzkova
|2-6, 6-4, 6-3
|Round of 16
|Mirra Andreeva
|Anastasia Potapova
|6-2, 7-5
|Round of 32
|Jessica Pegula
|Lesia Tsurenko
|6-1, 6-3
|Round of 16
|Iga Swiatek
|Belinda Bencic
|6-7, 7-6, 6-3
|Round of 16
|Elina Svitolina
|Victoria Azarenka
|2-6, 6-4, 7-6
|Round of 16
