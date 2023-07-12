How to Watch Women's Wimbledon Today: Live Stream and More - July 12
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matches in Wimbledon (grass) quarterfinals today, highlighted by No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur versus No. 3 Elena Rybakina. All the tennis can be found via live stream.
Wimbledon Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: July 12
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch Wimbledon Today - July 12
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka
|Quarterfinal
|8:00 AM ET
|Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina
|Quarterfinal
|8:30 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Jabeur vs. Rybakina
- Jabeur has won one title so far this year, and her overall record is 18-8.
- Rybakina has gone 34-9 through 12 tournaments this year, and has captured two tournament titles.
- In her 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, Jabeur has played an average of 20 games.
- In her seven matches on grass this year, Jabeur has played an average of 18.9 games.
- Jabeur has won 68.1% of her service games this year, and 44.1% of her return games.
- Rybakina has played 43 matches this year across all court types, averaging 19.5 games per match and winning 58.0% of those games.
- Through six matches on grass this year, Rybakina averages 19.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set with a 61.7% game winning percentage.
- Rybakina is 342-for-420 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 81.4%) and 145-for-420 in return games (34.5%) on all surfaces.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Jessica Pegula
|6-4, 2-6, 6-4
|Quarterfinal
|Elina Svitolina
|Iga Swiatek
|7-5, 6-7, 6-2
|Quarterfinal
