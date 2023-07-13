The Cleveland Browns at the moment have +3500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3500

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The Browns and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Cleveland put up 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in NFL), and it allowed 331.5 yards per game (14th) on defense.

The Browns collected four wins at home last season and three away.

Cleveland was 3-6 as underdogs and 3-4 as favorites.

The Browns were 4-8 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Browns Impact Players

On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.

In the passing game, Amari Cooper scored nine TDs, hauling in 78 balls for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game).

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 receptions for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

Myles Garrett delivered 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games last year.

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals - +900 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +5000 3 September 24 Titans - +8000 4 October 1 Ravens - +2000 6 October 15 49ers - +900 7 October 22 @ Colts - +10000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +3000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +20000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +2000 11 November 19 Steelers - +5000 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +5000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +6600 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2500 15 December 17 Bears - +6600 16 December 24 @ Texans - +15000 17 December 28 Jets - +1800 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +900

