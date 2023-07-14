Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo returns to action for the Detroit Tigers versus Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while batting .225.
- In 25 of 51 games this year (49.0%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).
- In 5.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 17 of 51 games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.238
|AVG
|.211
|.299
|OBP
|.364
|.350
|SLG
|.310
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|19/7
|K/BB
|19/17
|2
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.93), 10th in WHIP (1.053), and 16th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
