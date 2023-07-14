Akil Baddoo returns to action for the Detroit Tigers versus Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks while batting .225.

In 25 of 51 games this year (49.0%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

In 5.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 17 of 51 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .238 AVG .211 .299 OBP .364 .350 SLG .310 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 19/17 2 SB 4

Mariners Pitching Rankings