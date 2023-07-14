Andy Ibanez is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-4 with two doubles against the Blue Jays.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks.

Ibanez has gotten a hit in 31 of 58 games this year (53.4%), including 10 multi-hit games (17.2%).

Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (22.4%), Ibanez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .240 AVG .230 .262 OBP .280 .413 SLG .425 11 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 23/3 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings