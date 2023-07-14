Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants will square off against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 13th in MLB play with 106 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

San Francisco's .407 slugging percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Giants rank 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

San Francisco is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (416 total).

The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.256).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 81 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Pittsburgh has scored 379 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ross Stripling makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Stripling does not have a quality start yet this season.

Stripling enters this game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill (7-9) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 18 starts, Hill has pitched through or past the fifth inning 15 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Mariners L 6-0 Home Keaton Winn Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Alex Cobb Tommy Milone 7/7/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Home Ross Stripling Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Ryan Walker Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates - Away Ross Stripling Rich Hill 7/15/2023 Pirates - Away Alex Cobb Johan Oviedo 7/16/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 7/17/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/19/2023 Reds - Away - -

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-3 Away Rich Hill Zac Gallen 7/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Away Mitch Keller Kyle Nelson 7/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Away Carmen Mlodzinski Zach Davies 7/14/2023 Giants - Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants - Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants - Home Osvaldo Bido - 7/17/2023 Guardians - Home - Shane Bieber 7/18/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.