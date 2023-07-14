Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (52-39) taking on the Cleveland Guardians (45-45) at 8:05 PM (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Rangers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-5) for the Rangers and Aaron Civale (3-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won five of 18 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (365 total runs).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule