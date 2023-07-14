The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Andres Gimenez on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 60 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.

The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 365 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Guardians have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has the seventh-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (3-2) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Civale will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Braves L 8-1 Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals W 3-0 Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals W 10-6 Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals L 4-1 Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers - Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away Shane Bieber - 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.