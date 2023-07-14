On Friday, July 14 at 8:05 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (52-39) host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (45-45) in the series opener at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. An 8.5-run total is listed for this matchup.

Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Aaron Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.56 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Guardians' game versus the Rangers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to defeat the Rangers with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Steven Kwan hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 34 out of the 59 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 26-20 record (winning 56.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious five times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Josh Bell 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.