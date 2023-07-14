You can wager on player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Jose Ramirez and others on the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians prior to their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Friday at Globe Life Field.

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .286/.361/.503 on the season.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 94 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .263/.336/.349 slash line so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 5 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (6-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

The 31-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 50th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 5 6.0 9 4 3 2 3 vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2 at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 104 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .271/.338/.438 slash line on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 91 hits with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.331/.517 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

