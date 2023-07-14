Jasmine Paolini's run in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Daria Kasatkina. Paolini is +1100 to win this tournament at Country Time Club.

Paolini at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Paolini's Next Match

After getting past Dayana Yastremska 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, Paolini will play Kasatkina in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 2:00 PM ET.

Paolini Stats

In the Round of 16, Paolini won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Yastremska on Thursday.

In 20 tournaments over the past year, Paolini has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 20-19.

Paolini is 8-5 on clay over the past 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Paolini has played 39 matches and 22.2 games per match.

In her 13 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Paolini has averaged 23.6 games.

Over the past year, Paolini has won 66.1% of her service games, and she has won 31.3% of her return games.

Paolini has been victorious in 66.5% of her service games on clay over the past year and 37.5% of her return games.

