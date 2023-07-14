Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell is available when the Cleveland Guardians battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-1 against the Royals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 39 walks.
- Bell has picked up a hit in 51 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in nine games this year (11.0%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.2% of his games this year, Bell has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 82 games (19.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.234
|AVG
|.226
|.313
|OBP
|.327
|.367
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|22
|37/18
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 5 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 50th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
