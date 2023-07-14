Friday, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians face the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .308.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Naylor is batting .421 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 64.6% of his games this year (51 of 79), with more than one hit 28 times (35.4%).

He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 79), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 45.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 26 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .322 AVG .294 .359 OBP .333 .520 SLG .448 16 XBH 14 7 HR 4 30 RBI 34 25/11 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 3

