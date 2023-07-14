Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 14
Matt Vierling is back in action for the Detroit Tigers versus Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Blue Jays.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .280 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 40 of 68 games this season (58.8%), with multiple hits on 17 occasions (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven in a run in 15 games this year (22.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (30.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.231
|AVG
|.320
|.325
|OBP
|.360
|.333
|SLG
|.492
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|12
|18/14
|K/BB
|30/7
|3
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Castillo (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.93 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks eighth, 1.053 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
