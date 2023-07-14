The Chicago White Sox versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to see on a Friday MLB schedule that has plenty of thrilling matchups.

You will find info on how to watch today's MLB action right here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (48-41) face the San Diego Padres (43-47)

The Padres will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.301 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.301 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI)

SD Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -113 -106 9.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) play the San Francisco Giants (49-41)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

SF Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -130 +111 9

The Baltimore Orioles (54-35) play the Miami Marlins (53-39)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.383 AVG, 3 HR, 42 RBI)

BAL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -138 +117 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (50-41) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-39)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 15 HR, 52 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.314 AVG, 15 HR, 52 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.292 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

TOR Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -176 +149 9

The New York Mets (42-48) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.239 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.239 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.276 AVG, 26 HR, 62 RBI)

LAD Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -117 -103 8.5

The Cincinnati Reds (50-41) host the Milwaukee Brewers (49-42)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.277 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.277 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.281 AVG, 11 HR, 46 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -115 -105 10

The Atlanta Braves (60-29) play host to the Chicago White Sox (38-54)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 51 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -263 +218 9.5

The Texas Rangers (52-39) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (45-45)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.271 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

TEX Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -139 +119 8.5

The Chicago Cubs (42-47) play host to the Boston Red Sox (48-43)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.274 AVG, 5 HR, 45 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.274 AVG, 5 HR, 45 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.251 AVG, 20 HR, 70 RBI)

BOS Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -135 +114 9

The Kansas City Royals (26-65) take on the Tampa Bay Rays (58-35)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.278 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

TB Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -281 +230 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) take on the Washington Nationals (36-54)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.302 AVG, 14 HR, 49 RBI)

STL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -185 +156 9

The Colorado Rockies (34-57) play host to the New York Yankees (49-42)

The Yankees will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.260 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.260 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.251 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)

NYY Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -201 +167 11

The Los Angeles Angels (45-46) host the Houston Astros (50-41)

The Astros will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 32 HR, 71 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.302 AVG, 32 HR, 71 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.288 AVG, 13 HR, 56 RBI)

LAA Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -154 +131 8

The Oakland Athletics (25-67) face the Minnesota Twins (45-46)

The Twins will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.246 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.246 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.225 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)

MIN Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -211 +175 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (45-44) play host to the Detroit Tigers (39-50)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.249 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.249 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

SEA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -184 +154 7

