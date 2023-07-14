Friday, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians play the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Royals) he went 0-for-3.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, three triples and 29 walks.

In 53 of 88 games this year (60.2%) Straw has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 88 games this season.

In 13 games this year (14.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 30 games this year (34.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .203 AVG .266 .261 OBP .343 .280 SLG .318 9 XBH 7 0 HR 0 8 RBI 7 36/12 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings