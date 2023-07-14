Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson returns to action for the Detroit Tigers against Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersJuly 14 at 10:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 76 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .402, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 in his last games.
- In 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%) Torkelson has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (23.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32 games this year (36.8%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 of 87 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.220
|AVG
|.237
|.312
|OBP
|.305
|.348
|SLG
|.456
|14
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|28
|48/20
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (6-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks eighth, 1.053 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
