Steven Kwan is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians against Jon Gray and the Texas RangersJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Royals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 60 of 88 games this year (68.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (30.7%).

In 88 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Kwan has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.3% of his games this year (46 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .258 AVG .267 .354 OBP .316 .352 SLG .347 14 XBH 11 1 HR 1 9 RBI 18 29/25 K/BB 19/14 7 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings