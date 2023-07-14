Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steven Kwan is back in action for the Cleveland Guardians against Jon Gray and the Texas RangersJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Royals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 39 walks.
- Kwan has gotten a hit in 60 of 88 games this year (68.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (30.7%).
- In 88 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Kwan has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 52.3% of his games this year (46 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.258
|AVG
|.267
|.354
|OBP
|.316
|.352
|SLG
|.347
|14
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|18
|29/25
|K/BB
|19/14
|7
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Gray (6-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the righty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 50th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.