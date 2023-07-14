Tigers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 14
Friday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (45-44) and the Detroit Tigers (39-50) clashing at T-Mobile Park (on July 14) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Mariners.
The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (6-6) versus the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5).
Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Tigers Player Props
|Mariners vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.
- The Tigers have come away with 30 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 13-16 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (346 total runs).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 5
|Athletics
|L 12-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Austin Pruitt
|July 6
|Athletics
|W 9-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Hogan Harris
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|L 12-2
|Alex Faedo vs Alek Manoah
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
|July 14
|@ Mariners
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Luis Castillo
|July 15
|@ Mariners
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs George Kirby
|July 16
|@ Mariners
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs Alec Marsh
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.