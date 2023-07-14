Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers are ready for a matchup with J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 82 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .366 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 346 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.51 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.253 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Rodriguez has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Athletics L 12-3 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Austin Pruitt 7/6/2023 Athletics W 9-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Hogan Harris 7/7/2023 Blue Jays L 12-2 Home Alex Faedo Alek Manoah 7/8/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt 7/14/2023 Mariners - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Luis Castillo 7/15/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Lorenzen George Kirby 7/16/2023 Mariners - Away Reese Olson - 7/17/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/18/2023 Royals - Away Tarik Skubal - 7/19/2023 Royals - Away - Alec Marsh

