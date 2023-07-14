When the Seattle Mariners (45-44) and Detroit Tigers (39-50) match up in the series opener at T-Mobile Park on Friday, July 14, Luis Castillo will get the call for the Mariners, while the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Tigers have +150 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (6-6, 2.93 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (4-5, 2.64 ERA)

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 31 out of the 56 games, or 55.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 30, or 40.5%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 13 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Riley Greene 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

