Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on Friday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has recorded 76 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .228/.309/.402 so far this season.

Torkelson has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI (61 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .247/.326/.368 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (6-6) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 18 starts this season.

Castillo has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 18 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks eighth, 1.053 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 16th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jul. 7 7.0 5 1 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 6.0 8 6 5 6 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 7.0 7 3 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Eduardo Rodríguez's player props with BetMGM.

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 91 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 28 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashing .249/.310/.411 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 at Astros Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 75 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .253/.362/.395 on the year.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.