From July 13-16, Adam Scott will hit the course at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom to play in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. It's a par-70 that spans 7,237 yards, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 on the line.

Adam Scott Insights

Scott has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 18 rounds.

Scott has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Scott has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in two.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Scott has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He posted a score that was better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 29 -6 279 0 18 3 5 $4.4M

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Scott has two top-20 finishes, with one of them being top-10 finish, in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The Renaissance Club measures 7,237 yards for this tournament, 223 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,014).

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +2.

Scott will take to the 7,237-yard course this week at The Renaissance Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,327 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.77 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 88th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.91).

Scott shot better than just 12% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Scott shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Scott had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.7).

Scott had more birdies or better (17) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Scott had a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Scott finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, worse than the field average, 2.9.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Scott fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Scott Odds to Win: +5000

