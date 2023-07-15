Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Mariners - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 15 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mariners.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .227 with seven doubles, four home runs and 25 walks.
- Baddoo has gotten a hit in 26 of 52 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (15.4%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.7%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Baddoo has driven in a run in 11 games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 18 of 52 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.238
|AVG
|.216
|.299
|OBP
|.370
|.350
|SLG
|.351
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|10
|19/7
|K/BB
|19/18
|2
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Kirby (8-7 with a 3.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Friday, July 7 against the Houston Astros, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.09), seventh in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
