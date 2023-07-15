Alana Uriell heads into the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with action from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Uriell at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Alana Uriell Insights

Over her last 11 rounds, Uriell has finished below par twice, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Uriell has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of her last 11 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Uriell finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Uriell has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 64 +2 263 0 3 0 0 $13,069

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Uriell played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

The par-71 course measures 6,642 yards this week, which is 372 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Highland Meadows Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Uriell has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,495 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Uriell's Last Time Out

Uriell was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.27 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which placed her in the sixth percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Uriell was better than 94% of the golfers (averaging 4.17 strokes).

Uriell failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Uriell recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.3).

Uriell's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were less than the field average (4.1).

At that last competition, Uriell's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Uriell ended the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on five of the six par-5s, more than the field average of 3.4.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Uriell finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Uriell Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.