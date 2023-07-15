Aline Krauter will take to the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. It's a par-71 that spans 6,642 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Krauter at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Aline Krauter Insights

Krauter has finished under par twice and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Krauter has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Krauter has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 38 -3 258 0 3 0 0 $31,352

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Krauter finished 29th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Highland Meadows Golf Club measures 6,642 yards for this tournament, 372 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,014).

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The courses that Krauter has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,513 yards, while Highland Meadows Golf Club will be 6,642 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Krauter's Last Time Out

Krauter finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

Her 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 59th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.22).

Krauter shot better than only 31% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 5.02.

Krauter failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Krauter recorded three bogeys or worse, which was equal to the field average.

Krauter carded the same amount of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

In that last outing, Krauter's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Krauter finished the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Krauter carded two bogeys or worse, less than the tournament average of 2.6.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Krauter Odds to Win: +75000

