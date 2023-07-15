Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Rangers - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Amed Rosario is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .261 with 16 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .318.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (56 of 84), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 84 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 25 games this year (29.8%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.310
|AVG
|.211
|.363
|OBP
|.243
|.460
|SLG
|.246
|19
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|22
|RBI
|12
|32/14
|K/BB
|38/7
|7
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.71 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.
